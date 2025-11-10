Trump calls on US air traffic controllers to return to work

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged air traffic controllers to return to work immediately during the government shutdown or have their pay "docked" or cut.

"All air traffic controllers must get back to work, now! Anyone who doesn't will be substantially 'docked'," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. Currently, due to the government shutdown, the controllers are not being paid at all, though they are owed back pay after the shutdown ends.

Continuing to blame the Democrats for the shutdown, he announced bonuses for controllers he called "great patriots" who "didn't take any time off for the 'Democrat shutdown hoax'," saying he would recommend "$10,000 per person for distinguished service to our country."

Trump chided controllers who took time off, saying: "I am not happy with you. You didn't step up to help the USA against the fake Democrat attack."

He added that a "negative mark" would appear on their records and told those wanting to leave: "Please do not hesitate to do so, with no payment or severance of any kind! You will be quickly replaced by true patriots."

The order comes after Sunday's severe air traffic disruptions, with over 3,400 flights canceled and more than 26,800 delayed, according to FlightAware.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Sunday that the impact "will only get worse" and could extend into the holiday season beginning later this month. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is short 1,000-2,000 controllers, with 15-20 retiring daily, Duffy said.

The FAA issued an emergency order cutting flight volume to ease pressure on overworked controllers.

The US Senate voted 60-40 on Sunday to break a Democratic filibuster and advance government funding legislation, marking a crucial step toward reopening the federal government after a five-week shutdown.

Trump and the Republican leadership have refused to negotiate to reach a solution.