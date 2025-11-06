US court grants $50,000 bail to detained Turkish scientist

Turkish scientist Furkan Dolek has been granted release on $50,000 bail, the Turkish-American National Steering Committee said Wednesday in a press release.

Dolek had earlier been reported missing until US authorities confirmed that he was being held at a federal detention facility in the city of Buffalo in upstate New York.

The committee, which has been providing legal support to Dolek, welcomed the court's decision, calling it "an important and positive step for justice and public confidence."

"We have no doubt that the Turkish-American community will once again demonstrate exemplary solidarity in covering the bail amount determined by the court,"

the group said.

In a written message, Dolek described the ruling as "a ray of hope for justice, solidarity, and the honor of science."

"We are still on an unfinished path, but today, we have taken one more step toward freedom, science, and truth," he said.

Dolek added that the solidarity shown to him represented more than just personal support.

"This backing was not only for a scientist, but also for justice, humanity, and faith in science. Every line, every call, every message was a lifeline for me."

FAMILY LAUNCHES FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

Following the court's decision, Dolek's family and supporters launched a fundraising campaign on the online platform GoFundMe to help cover the bail money for his release.

The campaign statement described the ruling as a reminder of the honor of justice and science, adding: "Every contribution-large or small-will directly help bring a brilliant scientist back to his laboratory and give science itself room to breathe again."

FERMILAB AND CANCELLED VISA

Dolek, a Turkish scientist residing in the US, came to public attention in March 2024 after he raised concerns about potential radioactive hazards at the Fermilab laboratory in the US state of Illinois, a facility which operates under the federal government's Energy Department.

After publicly sharing his findings with authorities and on social media, Dolek was dismissed from his position in April 2024, and his research visa was revoked.

He filed a lawsuit against the visa cancellation but, following unsuccessful legal proceedings, had been living in the country without valid documentation for several months.

In protest, he began a march toward Canada, which drew significant attention on social media, especially among academic and Turkish-American circles.

After his last social media post on Aug. 27, Dolek went missing. Following inquiries by the Turkish Consulate General in New York City, authorities confirmed on Sept. 4 that he was being held at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility.



