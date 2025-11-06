Pharma executive faints at White House event, Dr. Oz intervenes

A pharmaceutical executive fainted Thursday at the White House during President Donald Trump's announcement on weight loss drug costs, prompting immediate medical intervention from Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Gordon Findlay, a Novo Nordisk representative, collapsed as Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks was speaking at the Oval Office event where Trump and drugmakers were announcing a deal to expand coverage and reduce prices for obesity treatments Zepbound and Wegovy.

Dr. Oz, a physician who serves as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the Trump administration, immediately responded to assist Findlay, along with others in the room.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was also present but quickly left.

Kush Desai, White House deputy spokesman, said Kennedy "rushed to get medical assistance while others tended to the man."

Journalists were escorted from the room, and the broadcast was cut following the incident.

After the event restarted, Trump said Findlay "got a little bit lightheaded" and "went down." He said the representative is "fine."

"They just sent him out, and he's got doctors here. But he's fine," he said.