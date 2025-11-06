Explosion at Mississippi chemical plant causes ammonia leak

This photo provided by Andre Robinson shows a plume of smoke rising after an explosion at the CF Industries plant Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Yazoo City, Miss. (AP Photo)

An explosion at a hydrogen and nitrogen product manufacturer in the US state of Mississippi triggered an ammonia leak and prompted evacuation orders, according to state officials.

"The state of Mississippi is actively responding to the anhydrous ammonia leak at CF Industries' plant north of Yazoo City," Gov. Tate Reeves wrote on US social media company X, adding that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Public Safety were assisting local authorities.

"Initial reports indicate the leak is due to an explosion," he said. "At this time, no deaths or injuries have been reported."

Residents near Renshaw Road and Generette Road were instructed to evacuate immediately, while those in surrounding areas were advised to shelter in place, he said.