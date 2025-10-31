Most Americans blame Trump, GOP for prolonged government shutdown: Poll

Americans largely hold US President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress responsible for the nearly month-long government shutdown that has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees unpaid and key programs in limbo, according to the latest survey.

A new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 45% of US adults say Trump and the Grand Old Party (GOP) are mainly responsible, compared with 33% who blame Democrats. Among independents, the divide is sharper -- they fault Republicans over Democrats by a two-to-one margin.

Public concern has intensified as the shutdown continues.

"Three-quarters of US adults say they are 'very' or 'somewhat concerned' about the shutdown," the poll found, with anxiety highest among low-income households and Democrats, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

'SHUTDOWN IS ON DONALD TRUMP'S BACK'

The federal government has been closed since Oct. 1, when funding expired amid a standoff over the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Democrats have demanded renewed subsidies for ACA health plans, while Republicans insist on passing broader spending bills first.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer accused Trump of political brinkmanship, saying: "Americans can see with their own eyes what Trump is doing... The shutdown is on Donald Trump's back, and the American people know it."

Republicans countered that Democrats are holding the government hostage. "The American people are sick and tired of the Democrats' dangerous political games," said Sen. John Barrasso.

The poll, conducted online Oct. 24-28 among 2,725 adults, carries a margin of error of ±1.9 percentage points. If the impasse lasts until Nov. 5, it would mark the longest government shutdown in US history.