US Senate votes to terminate Trump’s tariffs against Brazil

Exterior view of the U.S. Capitol on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

The US Senate approved a resolution Tuesday to terminate President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on Brazilian goods, including oil, coffee and beef.

The legislation, introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, passed narrowly in a 52-48 vote, with five Republicans joining Democrats.

The resolution seeks to nullify an emergency declaration Trump issued in July after Brazil prosecuted its former president, Jair Bolsonaro, over an alleged coup attempt in 2022.

Despite Senate approval, the measure is expected to stall in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, which has moved to block any effort to overturn Trump's tariffs.

Even if it reaches the White House, Trump is expected to veto it.