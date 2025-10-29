Trump says Gaza ceasefire not ‘jeopardized’ by Israeli strikes

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that "nothing's going to jeopardize" the Gaza ceasefire deal, despite a new wave of Israeli strikes that killed at least 18 people across the enclave.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to South Korea from Japan, Trump said he had heard about the latest strikes "a little while ago," which he said followed the killing of an Israeli soldier.

"The Israelis hit back, and they should hit back when that happens," he said.

Asked whether the strikes could jeopardize the ceasefire in Gaza, he responded: "Nothing's going to jeopardize that."

"Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East," he said. "They said they would be good, and if they're good, they're going to be happy, and if they're not good, they're going to be terminated."

"We have many countries that are willing to do that," he said, noting that "even Japan today said they'd love to be involved in the Middle East" during meetings in Tokyo.

Trump also said the ceasefire process is advancing, adding: "We're getting into phase two," referring to the next stage of his 20-point plan for Gaza.

At least 18 Palestinians were killed Tuesday in Israeli strikes across the enclave, marking a new violation of the ceasefire agreement brokered under Trump's plan.

According to Anadolu reporters, an Israeli airstrike hit the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, while artillery fire targeted areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Missiles also struck around the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

The ceasefire officially took effect on Oct. 10. Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.