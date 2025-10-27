US Navy jet, helicopter crash separately in South China Sea

A US Navy fighter jet and a helicopter crashed separately in the South China Sea on Sunday, the Navy announced.

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73 "Battle Cats" crashed around 2.45 p.m. local time while conducting routine operations, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement on the US social media company X's platform.

All three crew members were rescued, the fleet added.

Following the incident, an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter assigned to the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron 22 also crashed during routine operations, it added.

Its two crew members ejected safely and were rescued by search and rescue teams from Carrier Strike Group 11.

"All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition. The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation," the statement added.





