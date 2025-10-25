Trump accuses US officials of approving secret surveillance operation

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused senior officials from former US President Joe Biden's administration of authorizing a secret surveillance program targeting lawmakers.

"Documents show conclusively that Christopher Wray, Deranged Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, and other crooked lowlifes from the failed Biden Administration, signed off on Operation Arctic Frost," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump said the operation involved spying on members of Congress and recording their phone calls. "They cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election," he said.

"These Radical Left Lunatics should be prosecuted for their illegal and highly unethical behavior!" Trump added.

According to documents released Thursday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, the signatures of former Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray appear on an April 4, 2022, authorization for the bureau's "Arctic Frost" probe.

The release followed Grassley's announcement that his committee had obtained materials related to the Justice Department's alleged surveillance activities, according to The New York Post.





