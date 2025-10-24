Trump hints military could strike land targets in drug war

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he does not need a formal declaration of war from Congress to authorize military operations against alleged drug traffickers overseas.

"I'm not going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war," Trump told reporters, adding that his administration would act against people who are "bringing drugs into his country."

In recent weeks, Trump has touted several deadly military strikes on Venezuelan fishing boats, destroying the vessels, which he claimed-without providing evidence-were engaged in drug smuggling.

In line with due process rules, previous US administrations would board suspicious vessels and search them to see if they carried illegal drugs, rather than carry out summary executions.

Trump said further operations may not be limited to maritime interventions and could include potential land-based operations. He added that Congress would be notified before any ground operations but said he did not expect significant opposition from lawmakers.

His remarks came following reports that a US Air Force B-1 Lancer bomber had flown near Venezuela's coast earlier on Thursday. Trump denied that the aircraft was sent by the US but accused the Venezuelan government of "sending prisoners into the US."

"Not accurate. No, it's false," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about a Wall Street Journal report claiming the US flew B-1 bombers near Venezuela. "But we are not happy with Venezuela for a lot of reasons, drugs being one of them, and they've been sending their prisoners into our country for years under the Biden administration."

Washington has said the deployment of US warships to the Caribbean is part of a counter-drug trafficking campaign, while Caracas warned it could be a prelude to a regime change effort.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro recently announced that his country had deployed 5,000 Russian-made Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles to strengthen its air defense capabilities.

Maduro described the Igla-S as "one of the most powerful weapons there is," saying the missile systems are intended to ensure the "peace, stability and tranquility" of the Venezuelan people.

"Any military force in the world knows the power of the Igla-S, and Venezuela has no less than 5,000," he said.





