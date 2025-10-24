Ex-NY governor uses Islamophobic attacks on frontrunner Mamdani

With Democrat Zohran Mamdani apparently on track to win next month's New mayoral election, his rival Andrew Cuomo-a former state governor-is going after Mamdani's faith, embracing Islamophobic smears full throttle.

Cuomo, who resigned the governorship in 2021 over a sexual harassment scandal, is running as an independent after losing the Democratic Party primary to Mamdani this June. In over a dozen mayoral race polls, Mamdani now enjoys a double-digit lead over Cuomo of up to 21 points.

Far behind in the polls, Cuomo seems to have adopted a last-ditch smear campaign, as in a Thursday radio interview he laughed at the suggestion that Mamdani would celebrate if there were "another 9/11" terrorist attack on New York like those that shocked the world in 2001.

Andrew Cuomo, laughed as radio host Sid Rosenberg — who previously branded Mamdani an "animal" and a "jihadist"-referred to Mamdani as a "terrorist."

"God forbid, another 9/11. Can you imagine Mamdani in the (mayoral) seat?" Cuomo said.

"He'd be cheering," Rosenberg answered.

Cuomo paused and laughed in response, saying: "That's another problem."

The remarks, delivered only days before New Yorkers head to the polls, marked the latest instance of Cuomo seeking to exploit Mamdani's Muslim faith and heritage.

In the final days leading up to the Nov. 4 general election, Cuomo has repeatedly highlighted Mamdani's religion, claiming he was betraying Islam by backing the decriminalization of sex work.

At the same time, he has implied that Mamdani would undermine New York City's public safety and counterterrorism efforts, as Cuomo seeks to attract moderates, conservatives, and Jewish voters uneasy with Mamdani's criticism of Israel.

When asked whether he thought Cuomo's remarks were Islamophobic, Mamdani responded: "Yes."

"We're speaking about a former governor who, in his final moments in public life, is engaging in rhetoric that is not only Islamophobic, not only racist, it's also disgusting," Mamdani told reporters Thursday.

"Andrew Cuomo's message is to smear and slander the first Muslim candidate on the verge of leading this city where one in eight New Yorkers are Muslim and say that by virtue of your faith you are worthy of suspicion," he added.





