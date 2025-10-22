Jeff Merkley continues with Senate floor speech to protest Trump amid shutdown

US Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley is still speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday after delivering remarks for more than 20 hours to protest President Donald Trump amid a government shutdown.

Merkley began speaking at 6.21 pm (2221GMT) Tuesday, standing next to a sign: "Ring the alarm bells: Authoritarianism is here now."

"Mr. President, I've come to the Senate floor tonight to ring the alarm bells. We're in the most perilous moment, the biggest threat to our republic since the Civil War. President Trump is shredding our Constitution," Merkley said in opening remarks.

The Senate was scheduled to vote Wednesday on a House-passed funding bill to reopen the federal government, marking the 12th attempt to end the shutdown.

Merkley is expected, however, to harangue Trump in the marathon speech, and no votes have been scheduled.

In April, Sen. Cory Booker broke a 68-year record with the longest speech in Senate history, speaking for over 25 hours to protest the policies of Trump.

Several Democratic caucus members have voiced support for Merkley on social media.

His speech follows after people gathered nationwide Saturday for 'No Kings' rallies, voicing opposition to Trump, his policies and his administration.