US Senate fails to advance Republican bill to end government shutdown

The US Senate failed Thursday to advance a Republican bill for the 10th time as a federal government shutdown stretches into its third week.

By a vote of 51-45, the Senate did not invoke cloture on the motion to move forward on a House-passed measure to fund the government until Nov. 21.

Republicans need to gain support from five senators to break the deadlock, a figure that has held steady since the funding lapse began.

The upper chamber will pivot later consider an $852 billion defense appropriations bill.