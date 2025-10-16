TRUMP SAYS INDIAS MODI AGREED TO STOP PURCHASING RUSSIAN OIL

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pictured in a mirror as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to halt purchasing Russian oil, meeting a key demand from the American leader.

Trump previously imposed 50% tariffs on India as he sought to pressure New Delhi into stopping its purchases of Russian oil, a demand he said Modi agreed to during a telephone call Wednesday, calling the decision "a big stop."

"He's not buying his oil from Russia. It started. You know, you can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"All we want from President Putin is stop this. Stop killing Ukrainians, and stop killing Russians. Because he's killing a lot of Russians. Again, it doesn't make him look good. It's a war that he should have won in one week, and he's now going into his fourth year," he said.

Trump has sought to curtail the purchase of Russian oil on international markets, saying that doing so would accelerate an end to the Kremlin's war on Ukraine. The US president said he would now focus on getting China "to do the same thing" as India, and stop buying Moscow crude.