Trump special envoy denies reported White House departure

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, denied Wednesday that he would step down from his role at the White House to focus on his business.

"This story is 100% Fake News and should be immediately retracted. I often wonder where these so-called 'reporters' come up with such laughable nonsense," Witkoff wrote on the American social media platform, X. "I am more engaged on the peace process than ever, and I am continuing to proudly serve the President of the United States!"

Middle East Eye first reported on the since-denied departure, prompting the White House to issue a statement in which it called the story "totally false," and said the outlet did not provide it with an "adequate opportunity to comment."

Witkoff has played a critical role in Trump's international negotiations, ranging from securing the recently brokered ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to talks with Iran before its nuclear program was targeted with US strikes in June. Trump has recently tasked Witkoff with prioritizing efforts to end Russia's war on Ukraine, and said the special envoy would resume negotiations with Iran once that is done.

Talks to end the war in Ukraine have largely stalled as Trump has acknowledged efforts with NATO allies to ratchet up the pressure on the Kremlin to restart negotiations.