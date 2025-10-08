US, UK discuss efforts to end Gaza war, Trump’s ceasefire plan

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper discussed efforts to end the war in Gaza and President Donald Trump's 20-point ceasefire plan, the State Department said Tuesday.

In a phone call, Rubio and Cooper "emphasized the importance of ending the war in Gaza by implementing President Trump's 20-point plan for peace, securing the release of all hostages, and ensuring that Hamas has no role in Palestinian governance," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a readout.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas and the rebuilding of Gaza.

The top diplomats also discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and agreed to continue diplomatic efforts "to bring the war to an end through a negotiated settlement and durable peace," the statement said.





