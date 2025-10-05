 Contact Us
News Americas US university on lockdown after shots fired on campus

US university on lockdown after shots fired on campus

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published October 05,2025
Subscribe
US UNIVERSITY ON LOCKDOWN AFTER SHOTS FIRED ON CAMPUS
(File photo)

South Carolina State University in the US is on lockdown after shots were fired Saturday at a residence hall, according to a university alert.

Residents not in the Hugine Suites were instructed to report to the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

"Anyone in Hugine Suites stay put. Students in other residence halls return to your rooms. Off-campus residents, please exit the campus," said the alert from the school.

Campus security requested the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

The school canceled a planned "Homecoming concert" following the shooting.