US university on lockdown after shots fired on campus

South Carolina State University in the US is on lockdown after shots were fired Saturday at a residence hall, according to a university alert.

Residents not in the Hugine Suites were instructed to report to the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

"Anyone in Hugine Suites stay put. Students in other residence halls return to your rooms. Off-campus residents, please exit the campus," said the alert from the school.

Campus security requested the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

The school canceled a planned "Homecoming concert" following the shooting.