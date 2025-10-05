Trump to visit South Korea on Oct. 29 ahead of APEC summit: Report

US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing a visit to South Korea later this month ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Yonhap News reported Saturday, citing sources.

Trump might hold talks with South Korea and China before the summit begins, potentially leaving without attending the main session scheduled for Oct. 31 - Nov. 1 in Gyeongju.

"President Trump is expected to arrive on Oct. 29 and visit Gyeongju," a ruling party official said in a phone interview with Yonhap News Agency. "However, his schedule has yet to be finalized and is still being coordinated between South Korea and the US."

Prior to his expected stop in South Korea, Trump is anticipated to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia from Oct. 26 - 28, before traveling to Japan.

After Japan, diplomatic sources said Trump is likely to continue to South Korea, possibly for one day.

"As for when he will depart after arriving on the 29th, nothing has been confirmed at this point," said a government official.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously indicated that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would have a "pull-aside" meeting in South Korea toward the end of the month.

Separately, a ruling party official dismissed the likelihood of a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un taking place on the sidelines of the APEC summit.