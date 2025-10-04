200 US soldiers in Portland to support protection of federal personnel, property

Approximately 200 Oregon Army National Guard troops were activated under federal command to support the protection of federal property and personnel in the city of Portland, the US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) said Friday.

"The deployed forces include approximately 200 soldiers from the 3d Battalion, 116 Cavalry Squadron and the 821st Troop Command.

"These units are critical to ensuring the operational effectiveness and logistical readiness of the mission," the command said in a statement.

The forces will carry out military protective activities that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth "determines are reasonably necessary" to ensure the protection and safety of federal personnel and property, it added.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the National Guard was officially deployed in the state of Oregon to confront what he described as a continued breakdown of law and order.

Portland and state officials sued the Trump administration to halt the military deployment and a hearing on a temporary restraining order is scheduled for later Friday.

Trump has threatened to deploy the National Guard in US cities run by Democratic mayors, including Chicago, Illinois; Baltimore, Maryland; and New Orleans, Louisiana. The president authorized the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, DC in August.





