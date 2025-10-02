Trump says government shutdown is 'unprecedented opportunity’ to cut more Democratic federal jobs

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Democratic Party gave him an "unprecedented opportunity" to slash more jobs at federal agencies, while blaming them for the federal government shutdown.

Trump said he will meet the White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought to determine which federal agencies will suffer job cuts. In previous government shutdowns, employees were furloughed, not fired, and Democrats have argued that any firings would be illegal.

"I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent," the US president wrote on US social media company Truth Social, which he owns. Project 2025 was a much-criticized plan for radical changes to the US government in Trump's second term, and one which he previously distanced himself from.

He added: "I can't believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity. They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump's remarks came on day two of a US government shutdown due to a disagreement in Congress over passing a temporary budget. Republicans need Democratic support to pass the spending plan, but Democrats are demanding that measures to keep health care costs down are included in the budget.

While a shutdown does not automatically result in a full-blown economic crisis, it creates major disruptions for many aspects of American life.

Many federal employees will be furloughed, or forced to work without pay, while others will be placed on mandatory leave until a new budget is approved. Each federal agency has its own shutdown plan, determining which government employees are essential.