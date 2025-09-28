Shooter opens fire from boat at North Carolina waterfront bar, leaving 3 dead, several injured

Three people died and several others were wounded after a shooter on a boat opened fire on diners at a waterfront restaurant in a marina in the US state of North Carolina on Saturday night, CNN reported, citing officials.

The boat stopped in front of the American Fish Company at the Southport Yacht Basin, where the gunman began shooting, according to city spokeswoman ChyAnn Ketchum.

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring noted that "possibly six" individuals were receiving medical treatment at local hospitals, though their conditions were not yet known.

The city reported that eight people had been injured.

The identities of the three deceased individuals had not been released as of early Sunday.

Ketchum stated that the suspect fled toward the nearby Intracoastal Waterway.

Authorities believe the vessel may have been heading to the nearby community of Oak Island, where the investigation remained active, according to Coring.

Late Saturday, a person of interest was taken in for questioning, the police chief said.

Oak Island officials said a US Coast Guard team detained a person matching the shooter's description after spotting them loading a boat at a public ramp in the area.

"I'm comfortable to say that we don't feel like there's any additional threats to the community," Coring said.