Trump says 'great meeting' with Turkish President Erdoğan 'was very conclusive'

US President Donald Trump hailed Thursday bilateral progress during his over two-hour White House meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, teasing forthcoming announcements from both sides.

Trump said the meeting was "very conclusive in so many different things, things that we wanted, things that he wanted, and that was good."

"We'll be announcing that sometime later, and he'll be making an announcement, too, but we had a great meeting with Turkey and their very respected president," he told reporters in the Oval Office. "You're going to really be impressed when you hear what happened today with President Erdoğan of Turkey. I think it's great for both countries."

Trump and Erdoğan earlier held bilateral talks in the Oval Office before heading into a working lunch in the Cabinet Room.

During their meeting, Türkiye and the US signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their partnership in the civilian nuclear energy field.

It is unclear which other announcements are forthcoming, but Trump said the leaders would discuss new trade deals and the sale of F-16 fighter jets, as well as the continuation of talks over F-35 fifth generation stealth fighters to Ankara.

Trump said the leaders "had a very good conversation having to do with the purchase of military equipment." Asked specifically if he will be able to make a deal on F-35s, he said: "I will be able to easily if I want."

"It depends. He's going to do something for us," he said.