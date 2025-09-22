Venezuela confirms Maduro sent letter to Trump seeking direct talks

The Venezuelan government confirmed Sunday that President Nicolas Maduro had sent a letter to US President Donald Trump proposing the establishment of direct dialogue between the two countries.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced on her Telegram account that Maduro had sent the letter through Trump's special envoy, Richard Grenell, expressing his willingness to hold direct talks with the US president.

In the letter, dated Sept. 6, Maduro rejected accusations that his government is linked to "mafia and drug trafficking networks," calling the allegations "completely unfounded" and describing such claims and "fake news" as harmful to bilateral relations.

The letter also dismissed reports that Venezuela had refused to accept the return of deported migrants, stressing that those stories were false.

"This issue was swiftly resolved and clarified during discussions with Mr. Richard Grenell. This channel has functioned flawlessly to date," the letter stated.

Maduro underscored Venezuela's record in combating narcotics, insisting the country is "free of drug production."

"According to UN data, only 5% of the drugs originating in Colombia transit through Venezuela.

"This year alone, we have neutralized more than 70% of that small percentage attempting to cross our more than 2,200-kilometer border with Colombia; this is a very important figure," he noted.

The letter continued: "These figures confirm Venezuela's impeccable record in the fight against international drug trafficking, a fact recognized by all relevant international institutions and agencies."

"Venezuelan soldiers have destroyed 402 aircraft linked to drug smuggling. This and other matters will always be open for direct and frank discussion with your special envoy Grenell, so that we can overcome media noise and fake news."

When asked about the letter and Venezuela's reported call for negotiations, President Trump declined to comment directly, saying only: "We'll see what happens with Venezuela."

Trump neither confirmed nor denied whether he had received the letter.