Trump expected to link autism to Tylenol use during pregnancy

US President Donald Trump and top health officials are expected to announce Monday that autism may be linked to the use of Tylenol, also known as paracetamol or acetaminophen, during pregnancy, reviving a medical controversy dismissed by many experts, according to the US news outlet Axios.

First reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, the suggested link would reignite debate over the use of acetaminophen, Tylenol's active ingredient, during early pregnancy.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has previously promoted debunked theories about autism, said a government report on the disorder's causes would be released this month.

In a statement, Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, said: "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers."