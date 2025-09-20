Trump launches ‘Gold Card’ visa program for wealthy foreign donors

President Donald Trump unveiled a new immigration initiative Friday that offers an expedited path to US residency for wealthy foreign nationals who make significant financial contributions to the US.

Trump announced in an executive order signed at the White House the creation of the "Gold Card," a visa program designed to "realign Federal immigration policy with the Nation's interests by ending illegal immigration and prioritizing the admission of aliens who will affirmatively benefit the Nation."

"My Administration has worked relentlessly to undo the disastrous immigration policies of the prior administration," Trump wrote, claiming those policies "produced a deluge of immigrants" and allowed "international cartels, transnational criminal organizations, terrorists, and foreign malign actors" to exploit US borders.

Foreigners can qualify for the gold card if they make an "unrestricted gift" of $1 million to the Commerce Department as individuals or $2 million through a corporation.

NATION'S INTERESTS

The contributions will be placed in a Treasury fund "to promote commerce and American industry," according to the order.

The program will be overseen by the Commerce Secretary, in coordination with the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which must establish an application process within 90 days.

The donation will be treated as evidence of "exceptional business ability and national benefit," enabling expedited immigrant visa processing "to the extent consistent with law and public safety and national security concerns."

Trump framed the gold card as a way to attract "successful entrepreneurs, investors, and businessmen and women" while cracking down on unauthorized migration.

"It is a priority of my Administration to realign Federal immigration policy with the Nation's interests," said the order.





