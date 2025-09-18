Trump’s frustration with Netanyahu grows, but action unlikely, says report

President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told aides that Netanyahu is undermining his push for a negotiated ceasefire by favoring a military campaign to force Hamas into surrender, according to a report.

Trump's anger peaked last week after Israel struck Hamas negotiators in Qatar, an operation that threatened fragile talks. "He's f—ing me," Trump said of Netanyahu, The Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the exchange.

Despite such sharp private remarks, Trump has avoided public confrontation. He continues to highlight his role in brokering the Abraham Accords and touts Netanyahu as a partner, even as Israel presses a major offensive in Gaza City. Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to Israel this week without issuing new criticism.

Trump's reluctance to break with Netanyahu reflects both political calculation and personal ties, said The Washington Post, adding that the Israeli leader maintains strong support among Republicans and conservative media, and his government has sought to flatter Trump, most recently by dedicating a seaside promenade in his name.

"Netanyahu knows that, while the White House may grumble a bit, there really is no downside to an 'ask forgiveness, not permission' approach," said Damian Murphy, a former Senate Foreign Relations Committee aide.

For now, Trump's pressure remains focused on Hamas, warning the group it faces more violence unless it frees hostages and disarms. Analysts say Netanyahu's strategy of pursuing battlefield victory runs counter to Trump's desire for a diplomatic win he can showcase on the global stage.

Still, former Israeli ambassador Michael Oren suggested Trump's anger may be fleeting. "The chances are, if our operation in Doha succeeded, Trump wouldn't have condemned it; he would have taken credit for it," Oren was quoted by The Washington Post as saying, adding, "He likes winners."





