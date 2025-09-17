US president arrives in London for historic 2nd state visit to UK

US President Donald Trump landed in London late Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit to Britain.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted by US diplomats and the Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting, on behalf of King Charles III after disembarking from Air Force One at London Stansted Airport.

While on board Air Force One, he told reporters to "enjoy themselves" and added that he is very much looking forward to his trip to the UK.

Later, the two visited Winfield House in London, the official residence of the US Ambassador to the UK since 1955.

The visit came after an invitation extended by King Charles in February during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Washington, DC.

It has already been dubbed "historic" and "unprecedented" as Trump became the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch.

The US president and first lady will be hosted by Charles at Windsor Castle for two days of events.

Meanwhile, protesters gathered on Windsor High Street near the castle to oppose Trump's visit in a rally organized by the Stop Trump Coalition.

A large photo of Trump and disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was unfurled outside Windsor Castle.

Protesters also projected images of Epstein and Trump onto the outside walls of the castle.

Another rally by the Stop Trump Coalition is expected to take place in central London on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Trump and Starmer will meet at Chequers, the official country residence of the UK's prime minister.