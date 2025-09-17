Tensions flare at Senate Judiciary hearing as FBI director clashes with Democratic senators

FBI Director Kash Patel reacts as he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Democratic US senators engaged in a heated confrontation Tuesday with FBI Director Kash Patel during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Cory Booker from New Jersey accused Patel of engaging in a "generational destruction of the FBI" due to widespread personnel dismissals and weakened crime-fighting capabilities.

"Because of your failures of leadership, I don't think you're fit to lead the bureau. Here's the thing, Mr. Patel, I think you're not going to be around long."

Booker accused Patel of prioritizing loyalty to US President Donald Trump over his constitutional duties, warning: "Donald Trump has shown us in his first term, and in this term, he is not loyal to people like you. He will cut you loose."

"This may be the last time I have a hearing with you, because I don't think you're long for your job," he said.

Patel responded forcefully, raising his voice and insisting that "it's my time" to talk.

"I'm honored to be the ninth director of the FBI. I'm not going anywhere," he said.

The confrontation escalated until Chuck Grassley, the Republican committee chairman, banged the gavel to restore order.

"I am not afraid of you," Booker told Patel.

PATEL CALLS SEN. SCHIFF 'BIGGEST FRAUD'



Patel also launched a personal attack on California Sen. Adam Schiff, calling him the "biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate."

"We have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiagate (and) in Jan. 6," said the FBI director, accusing Schiff of dishonesty regarding previous investigations.

He escalated his criticism and called Schiff "a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward" before saying: "You are a political buffoon at best."

Patel suggested Schiff's questioning was motivated by fundraising, saying he continues to "lie from your perch (to) … money for your charade."

Patel faced backlash after the killing of right-wing conservative activist Charlie Kirk last week, with Democrats and Republicans criticizing him for prematurely announcing a suspect was in custody.

Critics said Patel, who has no previous background with the FBI, is inexperienced in law enforcement and managing a vast bureaucracy as large as the bureau.

Reports that he has singled out agents involved in past investigations of Trump for indiscriminate firings, despite his pledge in confirmation hearings not to do so, are giving further fuel to his detractors.