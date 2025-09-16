Trump files $15B defamation, libel lawsuit against New York Times

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has filed a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times.

"Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country," Trump wrote on the US social media company Truth Social's platform, which he owns.

He accused the newspaper of becoming a "mouthpiece" for the Democratic Party.

"I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!" he said.

Trump also criticized the newspaper for engaging in a "decades long method of lying" about him and his allies.

"The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!" he said.

The suit is being brought in the state of Florida, Trump said.



