Trump dismisses Epstein discharge petition, takes aim at Democrats

US President Donald Trump on Friday rejected demands by congressional Democrats for the release of more documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein as "another Democrat hoax."

"The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money!" Trump wrote on US social media company Truth Social, which he owns. "They knew everything there was to know about Epstein, but now, years after his death, they, out of nowhere, are seeming to show such love and heartfelt concern for his victims."

Trump said the Department of Justice had "given everything requested of them" and insisted: "It's time to end the Democrat Epstein Hoax."

He accused Democrats of reviving the case to distract from low polling numbers. "The now dying Epstein case was only brought back to life by the Radical Left Democrats because they are doing so poorly, with the lowest poll numbers in the history of the Party, while the Republicans are doing so well."

His comments came after the US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Tuesday released more than 33,000 pages of records provided by the Justice Department. Democrats on the panel criticized the release, saying nearly all of the documents were already public.

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California have introduced legislation requiring the Justice Department to release its Epstein records within 30 days. Massie also filed a discharge petition Tuesday to force a House vote.

Epstein, a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. Authorities ruled the death a suicide, a finding reaffirmed by the Justice Department in July, though many of Americans, including Trump's supporters continue to allege a cover-up.