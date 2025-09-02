Trump to award Presidential Medal of Freedom to ex-New York City mayor Giuliani

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

"As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country's highest civilian honor," Trump wrote on the US social media company Truth Social's platform, which he owns.

He also noted that details of the ceremony will be announced, adding: "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

The announcement comes after Giuliani was injured in a car accident late Saturday in the state of New Hampshire. He was taken to the hospital after the Ford Bronco he was travelling in as a passenger was "struck from behind at high speed."

According to Giuliani's head of security, Michael Ragusa, he was diagnosed with a "fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg."

Giuliani gained prominence as a New York prosecutor in the 1980s and later served two terms as mayor of New York City. He ran for president in 2008 and later served as an adviser to President Trump.





