Longtime Democratic lawmaker Nadler to retire after 3 decades in Congress

U.S. Congressman Jerry Nadler speaks to members of the media at US Immigration Court in New York City, U.S., May 28, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Democratic congressman Jerry Nadler, the longest-serving member of New York's congressional delegation, will not seek reelection in 2026, according to reports.

While his office confirmed his intention to CNN on Monday, Nadler, 78, told The New York Times in an interview that he believes it is time for "generational change" and that a younger representative "can maybe do better, can maybe help us more."

Nadler, who has served in US Congress since 1992, did not name a preferred successor but acknowledged many allies could enter the race.

The decision comes a month after 26-year-old Democrat Liam Elkind launched a primary challenge, framing his campaign as a respectful call for Nadler to retire.

"The first vote I ever cast was for @JerryNadler. He has led this district and this country with humanity, kindness, and intelligence. We are better for his leadership. His progressive vision for this country is an inspiration to me, and I'm grateful that I grew up represented by him," Elkind said through the US social media company X.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also commended Nadler as "a champion, a fighter, and a trusted voice for New Yorkers" on X.

Nadler chaired the House Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2023, introducing the first impeachment articles against President Donald Trump and later championing the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, signed into law in 2022 by then-President Joe Biden.

His Manhattan district, New York's 12th, includes the Upper West Side, Upper East Side, and Midtown. Nadler easily won a tough 2022 primary against another incumbent in a redrawn district.