3 wounded after minivan struck festivalgoers during Pennsylvania celebration

A minivan drove onto streets closed for a Native American festival in the city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Monday, injuring three people, including a child and a woman in a wheelchair.

City spokeswoman Michelle Moyer said the individuals were taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to NBC. The incident took place on the final day of the three-day Kipona Festival, an annual celebration that honors the region's Native American heritage.

"A woman went around and through barriers blocking traffic" for the festival, Moyer noted in a statement.

"She hit a woman in a wheelchair and a child. One of our public works employees was also injured trying to stop the woman," she added.

NBC affiliate WGAL in Harrisburg reported that the vehicle traveled for six blocks before coming to a stop.

Noting that the driver had been taken into custody, Moyer stated that the incident occurred along Front Street, where food trucks, vendors, and carnival game booths had been set up, as shown on the event map.

The reason the van drove onto the closed street was not immediately clear.