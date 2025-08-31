TRUMP WARNS ILLINOIS GOVERNOR TO FIX CHICAGO OR WERE COMING

US President Donald Trump warned Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Saturday to immediately address Chicago's crime problem or face federal intervention.

"Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn't need help in preventing CRIME," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"He is CRAZY!!!" he wrote. "He better straighten it out, FAST, or we're coming!"

In a separate post, Trump boasted about crime reduction in Washington, DC, following federal intervention. "DC is virtually, in just 14 days, a CRIME FREE ZONE," said Trump. "The people living and working there are ecstatic!!!"

Trump previously announced Chicago would be targeted for a federal crime crackdown similar to Washington, where he deployed National Guard troops and placed Metropolitan Police under federal control.





- CIHCAGO PREPARES RESSTANCE

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued an executive order outlining the city's response to Trump's planned operations involving National Guard deployment. Johnson criticized militarized immigration enforcement, warning of potential armed vehicles and active-duty soldiers on city streets, though no one demanded it.

The directive prohibits Chicago police from cooperating with federal agents in immigration enforcement operations and instructs city agencies to use all legal avenues against federal coordination efforts that violate the rights of residents. The order also requires federal agents operating in Chicago to avoid masks, use body cameras and identify themselves with names and badge numbers.

Johnson's executive order reiterates calls for Trump to abandon plans for a military force deployment in Chicago for immigration enforcement purposes.





