Trump asks court to approve firing of Lisa Cook, Fed seeks 'prompt ruling'

US President Donald Trump requested a federal judge on Friday to deny Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook's request for an order preventing the president from dismissing her, as her lawsuit against her dismissal continues in court.

In a separate court filing, the Fed requested Judge Jia Cobb for a "prompt ruling" to settle Cook's lawsuit challenging the president's dismissal of her.

The filings were submitted about two hours before a scheduled hearing in the US District Court in Washington, DC, on Cook's request for a temporary restraining order to stop her removal.

Trump's attorneys stated in his filing that Cook's case is unlikely to be successful and that the president has the "discretion" to decide whether there is sufficient cause, as mandated by federal law, to remove a Fed Board governor.

Cook's lawsuit alleges that Trump fired her without cause.

On Thursday, Cook filed lawsuits against Trump, the Fed Board of Governors, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. According to the lawsuit, Trump fired her illegally, and she sought an injunction to keep her employed while the case was pending.

Powell and the Fed Board were only sued because they would eventually attempt to carry out Trump's plan to dismiss her.

The Fed said Tuesday that it will follow any court decision that determines whether Trump can fire Cook.

The dispute began on Monday, when Trump announced that he had fired Cook in an unprecedented move, citing allegations of mortgage fraud.

The president's move came after Trump warned Cook last week that he would dismiss her if she did not step down.

Cook, who was nominated to the Fed's Board of Governors by former President Joe Biden in 2022, has denied any wrongdoing and said she has "no intention of being bullied to step down."