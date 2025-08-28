US Navy sends 8 warships to Caribbean, Pacific amid Venezuela tensions

The US Navy has deployed eight warships to the Caribbean and Pacific near Central and South America in a major buildup linked to counter-narcotics operations, amid escalating tensions with Venezuela, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

A defense official said the deployment is part of an "enhanced counter-narcotics operation" focused on drug interdiction missions across Latin America.

The force includes three destroyers, two landing dock ships, an amphibious assault ship, a cruiser and a littoral combat ship. The destroyers are carrying US Coast Guard and law enforcement detachments responsible for making arrests during drug interdiction missions.

While the Navy did not disclose exact ship positions, it said they are patrolling the Caribbean but not directly off Venezuela's coast. Two destroyers -- USS Gravely and USS Jason Dunham -- were recently operating in the eastern Caribbean, the official added.

Last week, three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers moved into international waters close to Venezuela, and US media reported that as many as 4,000 Marines could also be deployed.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the buildup, calling it an "illegal" attempt to topple his government.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to prepare options for using military force against drug cartels in Latin America. Washington also doubled its reward for Maduro's arrest to $50 million on drug trafficking charges.





