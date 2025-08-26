US DEMOCRATS FAIL TO PASS COMPETING RESOLUTIONS ON ISRAELS WAR ON GAZA

Stark internal divides within the Democratic Party were on full display Tuesday as it failed to advance competing motions related to the party's official positions on Israel and its war on the Gaza Strip.

An initial resolution demanding the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave, an end to the war and a long elusive two-state solution easily sailed through the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) resolution panel without opposition.

But it was later pulled by DNC Chair Ken Martin in an abrupt and highly unusual action, which he said he took to allow for the party to reach a consensus after a competing resolution supportive of an arms embargo was rejected.

"I know there are some who are interested in making changes today. As we've seen, there's divide in our party on this issue," said Martin, who had introduced the resolution.

"This is a moment that calls for shared dialogue. It calls for shared advocacy, and that's why I've decided today, at this moment, listening to testimony, and listening to people in our party to withdraw my amendment and resolution to allow us conversation on this as a party," he added.

Martin said he would be establishing a task force or committee "comprised of stakeholders on all sides of" the issue to "work through" the matter.

The resolution Martin put forward is largely in line with the position of the establishment wing of the party and reflects the official Democratic platform. But a younger, more liberal cohort has demanded further action in response to Israel's war, which has soured support within the party's base for continued US support for Israel.

Allison Minnerly, a 26-year-old youth organizer from the state of Florida, introduced resolution 18, which demands that the party support an arms embargo on Israel, an immediate ceasefire, and recognition of Palestine in response to the mass death and starvation being inflicted on Gaza's civilian population.

She referenced Martin's motion, saying her competing resolution would "achieve several things not outlined" in it, including aligning the DNC with the will of Democratic voters.

"This is a moment that calls for leadership, listening and hard conversations. We urge that beyond calling for a ceasefire, that we acknowledge the devastation, and we also outline actionable items for our elected officials within the Democratic Party to align ourselves with the voters of our base," she said to raucous applause and cheers.

A survey from the Economist/YouGov released last week found just 25% of Democratic voters support increasing or maintaining US military support for Israel. And 38% said military aid should be halted altogether, while another 20% said it should be reduced, a reflection of Democratic anger about the war.

The DNC panel rejected the progressive motion via voice vote, and while no one spoke in direct opposition, an amendment offered by Stephanie Beal to condition the arms embargo solely to offensive weapons and add language demanding the return of all hostages held in Gaza, was rejected.

Martin's move to withdraw his resolution comes at a pivotal moment for the Democratic Party as it prepares to head into next year's high-stakes midterm elections. Gaza proved to be a critical issue for voters during last year's presidential election cycle when Democrats lost the White House and control of the Senate.

A poll released in January by the Institute for Middle East Understanding's Policy Project and YouGov found that 29% of voters who cast ballots for former President Joe Biden in 2020, but voted for someone besides his successor, Kamala Harris, in 2024, said "ending Israel's violence in Gaza" was their top issue.

That issue was cited the most by voters who backed Biden, but not Harris, followed closely by the economy at 24%.

It is exceedingly rare for a foreign policy issue to motivate American voters, but the gravity of the US-supported war and the human toll appear to have done just that.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.