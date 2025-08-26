Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges after Los Angeles arrest

US rapper Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, on August 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

American rapper Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges following his arrest last week while walking naked on the streets of Los Angeles, CBS News reported.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, is facing three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest.

According to the report, police said they encountered the 25-year-old artist early Aug. 21 on Ventura Boulevard. When approached, Hill allegedly charged at officers before being restrained and taken into custody.

Authorities said he was hospitalized for a possible overdose.

At a hearing in Van Nuys, a district of Los Angeles, a judge lowered his bail from $300,000 to $75,000, noting that Hill had no prior convictions and was not considered a flight risk.

Speaking outside the courthouse, Hill's father, Robert Stafford, told reporters his son was "very remorseful" and assured that he would receive the help he needs.

Lil Nas X became a global star in 2019 with Old Town Road, a genre-blending collaboration with country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. The track broke streaming records worldwide and won two Grammy Awards, as well as a Country Music Association award.