US defense secretary authorizes National Guard troops to carry weapons in DC

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday authorized National Guard troops deployed in Washington, DC, to carry weapons if required by their mission, according to the Pentagon.

"At the direction of the Secretary of Defense, JTF-DC members supporting the mission to lower the crime rate in our Nation's capital will soon be on mission with their service-issued weapons, consistent with their mission and training," a US defense official said in a statement sent to Anadolu.

The official stated that the interim commanding general of the DC National Guard "retains the authority to make any necessary force posture adjustments in coordination with the D.C. Metropolitan Police and Federal law enforcement partners."

"The D.C. National Guard remains committed to safeguarding the District of Columbia and serving those who live, work, and visit the District," the statement added.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump declared a "crime emergency" in Washington, DC, placing the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and deploying 800 National Guard troops to patrol the streets of the nation's capital.

Following Trump's activation of around 800 DC National Guard soldiers, governors from South Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana authorized sending additional troops from their own states.

Federal authorities have made 550 arrests since the operation began Aug. 7, with officials claiming significant reductions in violent crime and robberies. The crackdown has also involved the clearing of dozens of homeless encampments throughout the capital.

Hegseth's move enables nearly 2,000 troops in Washington, DC, to carry out expanded operations across the capital.