Trump says he will fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook if she refuses to resign

US President Donald Trump speaks at "The People's House," a White House immersive experience across the street from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, during a tour on August 22, 2025, in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Friday he will dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook if she does not step down amid allegations of mortgage fraud.

"What she did was bad," Trump told reporters during an impromptu visit to The People's House museum in Washington. "So I'll fire her if she doesn't resign."

Earlier this week, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte accused Cook of falsely claiming two different homes as her primary residence. He said he sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department, which confirmed Thursday it has opened an investigation.

Cook, appointed by former President Joe Biden, has denied wrongdoing, saying she has "no intention of being bullied to step down" and is reviewing records to respond to questions.

Cook has consistently voted with Fed Chair Jerome Powell to keep interest rates steady.