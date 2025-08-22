FBI raids home of ex-Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton

FBI agents raided the home of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton early Friday as part of a national security investigation, according to a report by the New York Post.

The search of Bolton's residence in Bethesda, Maryland-close to Washington, DC-began around 7 am local time and was ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Friday report by the tabloid paper said.

Patel later posted on the US social media company X that "NO ONE is above the law … @FBI agents on mission."

The investigation is said to involve classified documents and was initially launched several years ago before being shelved under the administration of former President Joe Biden "for political reasons," the daily reported, citing a senior US official.

Bolton, who served as Trump's national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 but later criticized his former boss, has previously faced accusations of including sensitive material in his 2020 memoir "The Room Where It Happened."





