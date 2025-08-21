Finland summons Israeli envoy over Gaza occupation plan, E1 settlement project

Finland on Thursday summoned the Israeli ambassador in response to highly controversial plans to occupy Gaza City and the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

"The Ministry for Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli ambassador to express Finland's deep concern over Israel's plans to take over Gaza City and advance the E1 settlement plan," the ministry said on US social media company X.

"Finland called for the unhindered access of humanitarian aid to Gaza in line with international law."

Earlier this month, Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan to occupy Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave.

According to the plan, around 1 million Palestinians will first be displaced to the south, while the city will be besieged and then occupied following heavy attacks.

Despite criticism, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved the construction of 3,401 settler units in Ma'ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, and 3,515 more in surrounding areas.

The project aims to split the West Bank into two parts, severing connections between its northern and southern cities and isolating East Jerusalem.

In Gaza, Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.





