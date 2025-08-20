US arrests 465 in Washington DC federal operation: White House

Federal authorities have arrested 465 individuals since launching a crime operation in Washington, DC on Aug. 7, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

The overnight sweep netted 52 arrests, including an MS-13 gang member with previous convictions for driving while intoxicated and drug possession, Leavitt told reporters.

"Dangerous gang members like the one picked up last night will not be allowed on the streets of our nation's capital," she said.

Other overnight arrests involved charges for assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing, parole violations for robbery, murder, warrants for attempted murder, assault on federal law enforcement officers and felony assault, she said.

Leavitt noted that authorities recently removed four homeless encampments, bringing the number cleared in the US capital to 48 since operations began.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi reported on US social media company X that nine firearms were confiscated overnight, with 68 guns seized since the mission started. "Our nation's capital is a SAFER place—and we are just getting started," Bondi wrote, noting nearly half of the arrests occurred in high-crime DC areas.

The operation follows US President Donald Trump's August declaration of a "crime emergency" in Washington, placing the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and deploying 800 National Guard troops to patrol streets.