White House to host 1st-ever UFC fight on July 4, 2026

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make history by hosting a fight on the White House lawn next July 4, UFC CEO Dana White announced Tuesday on CBS Mornings.

"It is definitely going to happen," White said, noting that the event will coincide with celebrations of the nation's 250th birthday.

He added that he spoke with President Donald Trump about the idea on Monday night and plans to meet later this month with Trump and Ivanka Trump to finalize details. No fighters have been selected yet.

A source familiar with the planning confirmed that the White House expects the event to take place. Trump first mentioned his desire to host a UFC fight at the White House last month during the kickoff for the year-long 250th birthday festivities.

White acknowledged potential logistical challenges, as UFC events usually fill stadiums, and seating on the White House lawn would be limited, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Still, he emphasized the symbolic significance:

"Even if there's only one seat at this thing. This is so monumental and historical and just such a cool thing. All I care about is the Octagon on the lawn and the fight happening with the backdrop being the White House and the Washington Monument."

The announcement comes as UFC finalizes a landmark seven-year streaming deal with Paramount worth an average of $1.1 billion annually.

White and Trump have a long history, with Trump hosting a UFC event at his Atlantic City casino in 2001 and White supporting Trump's political endeavors, including introducing him at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Politico noted.





