National Guard deployed to Washington D.C. for anti-crime

The National Guard appeared in Washington, DC on Tuesday as part of US President Donald Trump's order to crack down on crime in the capital.

"D.C. National Guard reporting for duty," the army said on American social media company X.

The army said it activated the DC National Guard as directed by Trump under Title 32 to assist federal and local law enforcement.

On Monday, Trump announced he is placing police in the capital under federal control, and is deploying the National Guard to address a "public safety emergency."

The Pentagon said 800 soldiers were activated, with 100 - 200 supporting law enforcement. Duties include administrative and logistical roles, as well as providing a physical presence in support of law enforcement, it added.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News that Trump has "got the guts" to say he is going to federalize the police "that do not work."

"We're going to work right alongside our law enforcement partners as force multipliers," Hegseth said.

When asked whether the National Guard will detain Americans on American soil, Hegseth said under Title 32, which is the authorization they will be using, they have broad latitude, but they are not going to be involved in law enforcement functions.

"They will be standing right alongside our federal agents, like they were in Los Angeles. They are going to be proactive. If you take an action or shot at them, there will be a consequence," he added.

The Pentagon chief noted that he will "have their back to ensure they can take the necessary action to protect citizens of DC and to protect themselves."

In June, Trump ordered 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles following the eruption of protests on June 6, in defiance of warnings from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass that the action would serve to further inflame already-heightened tensions.





