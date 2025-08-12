Trump picks E.J. Antoni as next head of Bureau of Labor Statistics

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Aug. 1, 2025. (DHA File Photo)

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is nominating economist Dr. E.J. Antoni to serve as the next Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE.

"I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role. Congratulations E.J.!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump questioned the accuracy of federal data earlier this month, calling government economic reports "rigged" as he fired then-Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer when data contradicted his narrative.

The move came after the Labor Department reported Aug. 1 that the US economy added 73,000 jobs in July, significantly less than expectations of 106,000.

It also downgraded estimates for the past two months, cutting a combined 258,000 estimated jobs.