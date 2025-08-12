Trump, Intel CEO have ‘very interesting’ meeting

US President Donald Trump and the CEO of Intel met Monday, with Trump praising Lip-Bu Tan's "success and rise" as "an amazing story."

The meeting was "a very interesting one," attended by US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said Tan and his Cabinet members are going to spend some time together, "and bring suggestions," without specifying.

Trump demanded Thursday that Tan resign "immediately" for alleged ties to Chinese companies with military connections.

"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "There is no other solution to this problem."

Intel's shares rose 2.18% after the final bell on Wall Street, after closing up 3.66%.