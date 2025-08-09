White House to hold press conference on crime in DC on Monday, Trump says

 Contact Us
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a Monday White House press conference on tackling violent crime in Washington, D.C., hinting he may deploy the National Guard amid rising tensions over federal control of the capital’s policing.

Published August 09,2025
U.S. President Donald Trump said a press conference will be held at the White House on Monday to address the crime in Washington, D.C.

"On Monday a Press Conference will be held at the White House which will, essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, D.C. It has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said on August 6 he may use the National Guard to police the streets of Washington, D.C., the latest threat by the administration toward taking over the running the city that serves as the seat of the U.S. government.