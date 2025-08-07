Investigation 'ongoing' in Fort Stewart shooting: US Army Secretary

An investigation is "ongoing" in a military base shooting which injured five soldiers in the state of Georgia, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said Thursday.

"We are going to do a deep heart investigation," Driscoll told reporters.

His remarks came after an Army sergeant shot and wounded five soldiers with a personal handgun Wednesday at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.

The shooter, Quornelius Radford, 28, is in custody.

"Our commitment is what we learned will be disclosed. It will be transparent," said Driscoll.

Senior Commander Army Brig. Gen. John Lubas said he, along with Driscoll, visited some of the soldiers in the hospital.

"Of the five wounded soldiers, three were released yesterday," Lubas told reporters.

He said one soldier remains as an inpatient, and the other soldier is at the Savannah Memorial Community Hospital.

"She's got a little bit longer road to recovery," he added.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday the Army Criminal Investigation Division was on site to ensure that the perpetrator of "this atrocity ... will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"The entire nation is praying for the victims and their families, and hopefully they'll fully recover ... but we're not going to forget what happened," he said in the Oval Office.

Fort Stewart trains and deploys active and reserve Army units and is home to the 3rd Infantry Division. It is located 64.3 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Savannah.





