2 US nuclear submarines 'closer' to Russia, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said Friday that two nuclear submarines he directed to be deployed after comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev are "close to Russia."

"Yeah, they're closer to Russia," Trump said in an interview with Newsmax when asked about the location of the submarines.

Trump said earlier that he directed the deployment of two US nuclear submarines to "the appropriate regions" amid an escalating war of words with Medvedev.

"A former president of Russia who is now in charge of one of the most important councils, Medvedev, said some things that are very bad, talking about nuclear. And when you mention the word nuclear, I say -- you know, my eyes light up, and I say, 'We better be careful, because it's the ultimate threat.' Shouldn't have said it.

"He's got a fresh mouth. He said things in the past too, and so we always want to be ready, and so I have sent to the region two nuclear submarines. I just want to make sure that his words are only words and nothing more than that," Trump told Newsmax.

Medvedev lashed out Monday at Trump, warning that the US president's escalating pressure on the Kremlin about the war in Ukraine risks triggering a broader conflict, not just between Russia and Ukraine, but between Russia and the US.

He wrote on X: "50 days or 10 … He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!"

It came after Trump threatened Russia on Monday with sanctions and secondary tariffs if it does not end the war in Ukraine in "about 10 or 12 days," much earlier than a previous deadline.

Trump reiterated that the more than three-year-old war would have never happened if he were president.

"I will say this: That's a war that should end. That's a terrible war," he told Newsmax.





